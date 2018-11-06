Saturday’s Marathon Weather Forecast

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Weather for this weekend’s Anthem Richmond Marathon is looking pretty good for runners and spectators, although it will be chilly and breezy. At least rain from Friday and Friday night should be moving away by sunrise.
Here’s an early preview of the weather for Saturday morning. Note the cool temperatures and wind that will be on the breezy side from the northwest. Weather for after the race Saturday afternoon is looking good as well.
Here are the latest hour-by-hour model forecast maps for Saturday morning.
