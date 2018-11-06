Round 1- High school football playoff schedule

By Marc Davis | November 6, 2018 at 4:38 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 4:38 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A handful of area teams still have championship hopes alive as the high school football postseason begins. Here is a schedule of action involving local squads:

Region 6B

(7) James River @ (2) Manchester- Friday, 7:00

(6) Cosby @ (3) Thomas Dale- Friday, 7:00

(5) Clover Hill @ (4) Franklin County- Friday, 7:00

Region 5B

(8) Deep Run @ (1) Highland Springs- Friday, 7:00

(7) Douglas Freeman @ (2) L.C. Bird- Friday, 7:00

(6) Varina @ (3) Henrico- Friday, 7:00

(5) Glen Allen @ (4) Atlee- Friday, 7:00

Region 4B

(8) Huguenot @ (1) Louisa- Friday, 7:30

(7) Powhatan @ (2) Monacan- Friday, 7:30

(6) Courtland @ (3) Dinwiddie- Friday, 7:00

(5) Midlothian @ (4) Eastern View- Friday, 7:00

Region 3A

(8) New Kent @ (1) Phoebus- Saturday, 2:00

(7) Petersburg @ (2) Hopewell- Friday, 7:00

Region 3B

(8) Armstrong @ (1) Culpeper- Friday, 7:30

(7) George Wythe @ (2) Sposylvania- Friday, 7:00

(6) James Monroe vs. (3) Thomas Jefferson @ Huguenot- Friday, 7:00

(5) John Marshall @ (4) Brentsville- Friday, 7:00

Region 2A

(8) Brunswick @ (1) Goochland- Friday, 7:00

(7) Arcadia @ (2) Amelia- Friday, 7:00

(5) Greensville @ (4) King William- Friday, 7:00

Region 1A

(6) West Point @ (3) Rappahannock- Friday, 7:00

(5) Northampton @ (4) Essex- Friday, 7:00

VISAA Division I

(3) St. Christopher’s @ (2) Benedictine- Saturday, 1:00

VISAA Division III

(3) Fuqua @ (2) Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot- Friday, 7:00

