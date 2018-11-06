Problems at the polls? Report your issues here

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As Election Day kicked off, long lines greeted many voters across the region.
The State Board Elections is holding four media briefings throughout the day Tuesday to update Central Virginia residents on any issues that may happening.
“Overall, it’s been a pretty smooth start," said Election Commissioner Chris Piper.
In Central Virginia, one issue occurred at the Salisbury precinct in Chesterfield where the polling place opened about 45 minutes late. Piper says things are now up and running with no problems.
In the city of Chesapeake some voters were handed the wrong ballots. The precinct had the wrong ballot, but that problem was fixed.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.