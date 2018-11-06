Precincts seeing ‘presidential’ numbers in voter turnout

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Precincts across Virginia are reporter near “presidential” numbers in voter turnout for the 2018 Midterm Elections.
Virginia Public Access Project reports that precincts in the northern part of District 7, where Rep. incumbent Dave Brat and Dem. Abigail Spanberger are battling for the seat, are estimating 60-70 percent voter turnout in Culpeper County.
Powhatan and Buckingham counties are also reporting higher numbers than last year.
