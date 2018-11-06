Police seek cigarette thieves

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two men they say have been breaking into businesses and stealing cigarettes.
Over the last month, police said the two are suspected of breaking into nearly a dozen businesses in Richmond and several in Henrico County.
Police said the burglaries happen between 1:30-3:30 a.m., and they use a hammer or other heavy object to break the glass.
Officers believe the men have used a two-toned, dark colored pick-up truck with a camper top.
Anyone with information can call police (804) 646-4195 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
