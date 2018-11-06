Man arrested for DUI after fleeing deputies, crashing into sign

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A man was arrested for driving under the influence in Stafford County after fleeing deputies and crashing into a traffic sign.
Neil James Lamb, 25, of Midland, was spotted by deputies when he repeatedly sped up over the speed limit and slowed down. He was also seen failing to completely stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Old Mineral Road.
When a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, a pursuit ensured and Lamb continued to drive erratically.
Lamb then lost control of the car and crash into a traffic sign.
When Lamb was extracted from the vehicle, deputies smelled the odor of alcohol coming from him. Multiple alcoholic beverage containers were seen in and around the car.
Lamb was taken to the hospital for further treatment and a blood sample.
After being released from the hospital, Lamb was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail on $3,000 secured bond.
Lamb is charged with felony eluding, driving under the influence, driving suspended second offense, failure to stop at a stop sign and expired inspection.
