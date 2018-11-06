Live updates from Election Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NBC12 reporters are covering Election Day from several locations and following several stories.
Follow their reports throughout the day as midterm votes are cast and counted.
Jasmine Turner is taking a look at voter turnout, which included long lines in numerous places as the polls opened.
Eric Perry is looking into reports of problems with ballot-counting machines.
Rep. Dave Brat voted this morning at Shady Grove Elementary.
Alex Whittler was at Heritage Methodist Home when Sen. Tim Kaine cast his ballot this morning.
Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney stood in line together to vote.
Olivia Ugino was at Deep Run High School this morning as District 7 Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger voted.
Long lines were common this morning when the polls opened.
