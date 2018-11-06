Forecast: First Alert Weather Day: Warm and Breezy, then afternoon Storms

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for scattered strong to possibly severe thunderstorms Tuesday, especially between 1-5pm in the afternoon.
TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms; peak timing 1pm-5pm. We’ll start the day with clouds, drizzle, and fog, then a SW wind kicks in and we’ll jump to 70 degrees by midday.
Highs in the low to middle 70s. (Rain chance 80%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high near 70°.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: Showers Likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
FIRST ALERT: Much of next week and the second half of November looks colder than average.
