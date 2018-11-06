Forecast: First Alert Weather Day: Warm and Breezy, then afternoon Storms

By Andrew Freiden | November 6, 2018 at 4:15 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 4:15 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for scattered strong to possibly severe thunderstorms Tuesday, especially between 1-5pm in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms; peak timing 1pm-5pm. We’ll start the day with clouds, drizzle, and fog, then a SW wind kicks in and we’ll jump to 70 degrees by midday.
Highs in the low to middle 70s. (Rain chance 80%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high near 70°.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Showers Likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Much of next week and the second half of November looks colder than average.

