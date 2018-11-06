Decision 2018: Races making history throughout the country

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/RNN) - Election Day for the midterms is here, and the nation will find out if any of the predictions will come true – or if it’s absolute chaos again.
Voters will ultimately answer the burning questions: Will there be a “blue wave” for the House of Representatives? Or, as President Donald Trump has predicted, a “red wave?"
But besides that, there’s a number of midterm races that could be make history throughout the nation:
1. CA-39 House Race: Republica Young Kim could become first Korean American woman in Congress
2. ID Gov. Race: Democrat Paulette Jordan could become first Native American governor
3. AZ Sen. Race: Republican Martha McSally or Democrat Kyrsten Sinema will become state’s first woman in Senate
4. NM-1 House Race: Democray Deb Haaland could become first Native American woman in Congress
5. CO Gov. Race: Democrat Jared Polis could become first openly gay governor
6. KS-3 House Race: Democrat Sharice Davids could also become first Native American woman in Congress
7. MN-5 House Race: Democrat Ilhan Omar could become first Somali American and first Muslim woman in Congress
8. MI-13 House Race: Democrat Rashida Tlaib could become first Palestinian American woman and also first Muslim woman in Congress
9. TN Sen. Race: Republican Marsha Blackburn could become state’s first woman in Senate
10. GA Gov. Race: Democrat Stacey Abrams could be first black woman governor
11. FL Gov. Race: Democrat Andrew Gillum could become state’s first black governor
12. MD Gov. Race: Democrat Ben Jealous could become state’s first black governor
13. NY-14 House Race: Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could become youngest woman ever in Congress
14. VT Gov. Race: Democrat Christine Hallquist could become first openly transgender governor
15. NH-1 House Race: Republican Eddie Edwards could become state’s first black member of Congress or Democrat Chris Pappas could become state’s first openly gay member of Congress
Here in Virginia, people will cast their vote in at least one state-wide race. Here’s a full list of candidates and races throughout Central Virginia.
Midterm elections are notorious for low voter turnouts. Just 37 percent of eligible voters participated in 2014, the lowest total since World War II.
However, the 2018 midterms have already seen a record number of early voters, more than double the amount at the same point in the last midterm election.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.