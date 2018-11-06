Credit card skimmer found at Amelia gas station

AMELIA, VA (WWBT) - A credit card skimming device was discovered at a gas station in Amelia County on Monday.
The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page that the skimmer was found at the A Plus station. All the pumps at the station were checked and only one skimmer was located.
The sheriff’s office said the device was removed, but that it appears there are numerous victims who used the machine.
Officials said anyone who believes they may be a victim should call their bank and cancel their cards and dispute and fraudulent charges and contact the sheriff’s office to report the fraud.
