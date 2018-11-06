2 charges certified against man who drove armored personnel carrier into Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Joshua Yabut, the former soldier who stole an armored personnel carrier in June, had two felony eluding police charges certified against him in a grand jury hearing on Nov. 5.
The 30-year-old drove the vehicle from Fort Pickett through downtown Richmond, before being arrested and held at the Richmond City Jail.
The Richmond native was originally charged with driving under the influence of drugs and a felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
In September, a judge ruled that Yabut was competent to stand trial.
He is due back in court Dec. 10.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.