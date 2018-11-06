World markets turn lower as eyes turn to US midterm election

ELECTION WATCH: Financial markets have been on a roller-coaster ride and the election Tuesday could roil things further. U.S. midterms, votes on lawmakers and other officials that fall between presidential elections, are often marked by low voter turnout. But political watchers are expecting voter angst over which party will control the U.S. House and Senate to drive more Americans to cast votes. Investors will be watching to see how the vote might influence U.S. trade, economic and security policies.