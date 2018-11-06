Anticipation grows ahead of midterm results

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The midterm election is what everyone is talking about.
“I think people wanna see change, they want to see something different than what we’ve been seeing,” said Kiana Jones.
We took a non scientific poll and 99 percent of those we talked to plan to vote. But then there’s the 1 percent. Drew Basham says with polls open from 6 a.m to 7 p.m. it’s just not convenient.
“I’ve heard in other countries where they give you the day off," Basham said. "I mean I’m not looking for the day off work all the time, but it would certainly make it easier.”
A record number of people have voted early and millions of new voters have registered since 2016. Election night could be a nail biter.
“Right now it’s really a toss up,” said Dr. Ravi Perry.
Perry is chair of VCU’s political science department.
“I think for most people this election is absolutely a referendum on Donald Trump because he has had such an impact on politics, how we talk about politics, how we disagree about politics," Perry said.
Perhaps that’s why the phones were ringing off the hook in our call 12 center as viewers called to talk to volunteers from the League of Women Voters.
“You can see and feel the passion with this election,” said Anna Mason with the League of Women Voters.
They fielded questions about what’s going to be on the ballot, what voters need to bring with them to the polls and perhaps most disturbing, questions about misinformation being circulated about polling locations.
“We had at least three people saying they’d gotten a text message telling them incorrect polling places so go to the department of elections website," Mason said.
Interest is undoubtedly high, at least among most.
“Can’t complain about it if you’re not going to do anything about it,” said voter Jordan Johnson.
