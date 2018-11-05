‘We need to speak out against the hate:’ Holocaust survivor shares story, perspective

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As the world continues to stand in solidarity and mourn with the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Dr. Roger Loria reflects on his connection to a community he says he wants to help be a voice for.
“I am with them. I feel their sorrow and their pain. I have been there,” Dr. Loria explained.
He said shock is all he could feel when he first heard the news of 11 lives lost in a house of worship on October 27th.
“A man went there and shot 11 people in a synagogue when they were praying - it’s beyond any possibility to think about these atrocities,” he said. “I would never have imagined that after all those years after World War II, and I am holocaust survivor, that we would see this type of antisemitism and hate.”
At 78-years-old, he vividly remembers the hate, that took his father’s side of the family away, leaving him and his mother in a concentration camp in France, holding onto the hope they would escape to a better life. Dr. Loria said he is the only survivor from his father’s side of the family.
“I was 3 years old in the concentration camp. I didn’t know if I was Jewish, if I was blue, green or yellow. I was a baby, but they wanted to kill me anyway," he said.
Dr. Loria was born in Belgium, and during the war, his father was detained in France, after attempting to flee there with other members of their family. His father was deported to Auschwitz, where he died during a death march when Dr. Loria was a child. As a toddler, Dr. Loria and his mother traveled to France to try to find him, they were detained in a concentration camp. They escaped once, but were deported to another concentration camp. They eventually escaped again to Switzerland. After the war, Dr. Loria’s mother worked at an orphanage, helping children who lost families during the holocaust.
“There is an innate force to survive and you do anything you can to survive. My mother, who deserves all of the credit, saved me over and over again.” Dr. Loria said. “I can still remember, I can see the Swiss soldier pulling up the barbed wire and let us crawl in, we crawled into Switzerland and became refugees.”
His experiences have given him more empathy, allowed him to realize how important it is to be tolerant instead of hating those who may be different.
“We have a situation in our country now where people are being given permission to hate and commit atrocities,” Dr. Loria said. “We need to fight the hate. We need to resist this hate that is being unleashed on any community.”
As the pain of the Pittsburgh tragedy weighs heavy within communities across the nation, Dr. Loria said he was proud to see a display of unity within the Richmond community, where 1,500 people stood together at a vigil at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center.
“We should not let the clock go backward to the racism and blatant hate. If we don’t talk about it, people repeat history," he said.
Dr. Loria is a member of the Virginia Holocaust Museum board and said they are dedicated to making sure history is not lost. It is the reason they are currently hosting an exhibit, Break Glass: The Art of V.L Cox, A Conversation to End Hate, to keep conversations that can lead to action and understanding going.
“We encourage tolerance. We don’t give up, ever,” said Dr. Loria.
