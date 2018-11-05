‘We need to speak out against the hate:’ Holocaust survivor shares story, perspective

Dr. Loria was born in Belgium, and during the war, his father was detained in France, after attempting to flee there with other members of their family. His father was deported to Auschwitz, where he died during a death march when Dr. Loria was a child. As a toddler, Dr. Loria and his mother traveled to France to try to find him, they were detained in a concentration camp. They escaped once, but were deported to another concentration camp. They eventually escaped again to Switzerland. After the war, Dr. Loria’s mother worked at an orphanage, helping children who lost families during the holocaust.