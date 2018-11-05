VCU reverses decision on university-wide spring commencement

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University now says it will hold a university-wide commencement at the end of this school year, reversing a decision it made on Oct. 30.
“Fortunately, some venues across the region that were previously unavailable may now be options for us,” VCU President Michael Rao said in an email. “Because of your desire, combined with new venue availability, we are pleased to announce that VCU will proceed with a spring university-wide commencement ceremony on May 11, 2019.”
The initial decision to cancel the graduation was because the Richmond Coliseum, the usual site for commencement, is not available.
On Tuesday, VCU officials said “we are still working hard to finalize details of this ceremony, including the location, logistics, and how your commencement experience may look and feel in a new space.”
