3 Things to Know: Missing woman located; election stakes; lots of rain

Richmond to attack potholes ahead of winter weather
By Brian Tynes | November 5, 2018 at 6:55 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 6:59 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - You probably woke up to some rain this morning. Get used to it because more is on the way tomorrow.

Missing woman located

A woman missing from Richmond was located Monday morning.

Police looking for missing 27-year-old woman

“Everything at stake”

President Donald Trump’s name won’t be on the ballot, but votes cast Tuesday will be ostensibly either for or against him. Trump has embraced that referendum and said to pretend he was on the ballot at an October rally in Mississippi.

President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he leaves a rally Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he leaves a rally Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (AP)

Overturned car

A driver who hit a parked car in Richmond on Sunday night is facing charges, though police have not said what those charges are for. The driver’s vehicle overturned but no one was injured in the crash.

Police said the driver of the overturned car is facing charges, but have not said what those charges are for.
Police said the driver of the overturned car is facing charges, but have not said what those charges are for. ((Source: NBC12))

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Good news from last week

Uber driver reacts to attacker’s arrest

How will Coliseum proposal be paid for?

Free shipping on Amazon holiday purchases

Weather

Wet morning and another round of storms for Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Monday morning with storms likely Tuesday

What day is it?

Monday, Nov. 5 – Second National Doughnut Day

What’s Trending

What better way to celebrate a touchdown than to announce you are expecting a baby?

Saints player makes baby announcement during touchdown celebration

Adoptable Animal

Dandilion don’t tell no lies.

Dandilion making semaphore tail signals to overhead satellites. She is spelling out "send peppermints."

Posted by White Bird Appaloosa Horse Rescue on Sunday, November 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.