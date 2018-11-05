State trooper suffers minor injuries in I-295 crash

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A Virginia State Police trooper suffered injuries that were not life threatening in a crash on I-295 on Monday morning.
Police say State Police Trooper J.R. Ward responded to a single-vehicle crash just after 6 a.m. near Exit 38.
Police say Ward was parked on the left shoulder with lights activated when a 2005 Infiniti SUV traveling north on I-295 ran off the left side of the interstate and struck the rear of the patrol car.
“The impact of that crash caused the SUV spun around and strike the patrol car a second time,” state police said in a news release. “The impact of the crashes also spun the patrol car around on the shoulder.”
Ward was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the SUV, Markeveis L. Barksdale, 25, of Henrico, refused medical treatment at the scene.
He was charged with having defective equipment on his vehicle as well as driving on suspended license - 5th offense.
“The investigation determined that due to the poor condition of the SUV’s tires, the SUV began to hydroplane, which cause Barksdale to lose control and run off the interstate,” police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
