Saints’ player makes baby announcement while celebrating touchdown against Rams

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints tight end Ben Watson made an exciting announcement as he celebrated a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night (Nov. 4).
After catching a pass from quarterback Drew Brees, Watson put the ball in his shirt and held up five fingers. The father of five then put up not one, but two more, signaling he and his wife Kristen are expecting twins. Earlier this year, the couple lost a child to miscarriage.
The play carried New Orleans to the lead right before halftime and the Saints ended the game with a 45-35 victory.
The team later confirmed the announcement on their official Twitter page.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.