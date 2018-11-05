Richmond ‘pothole blitz’ to prepare roads for winter weather

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Morning commutes in Richmond are about to be more smooth.
Monday is the start of the city’s week-long “pothole blitz.”
Road crews fix potholes all year in Richmond, but the purpose of the special event this week is to better prepare the roads ahead of winter weather.
Rain, snow and freezing temperatures can cause roads to buckle, which creates potholes.
Last year, 25,000 potholes were filled in Richmond and 23,000 has been filled so far in 2018.
Many of the potholes were filled after drivers reported their locations to city officials.
If you know of a particularly bad pothole, call 311 to report its location or visit rvq311.com. The website allows users to upload a picture of the pothole.
Officials say one alert is all that’s needed. After a pothole is reported, it gets placed in the repair rotation and is on the road to recovery.
