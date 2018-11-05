Report: Newlyweds killed in helicopter crash while leaving their wedding

(RNN) - A newlywed couple died in a helicopter crash while leaving their wedding ceremony on Saturday.
The Houstonian, the student newspaper for Sam Houston State University, identified the couple as Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler. They were seniors at the university.
The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the aviation monitoring center about a downed aircraft around midnight. Deputies did not confirm the identities of anyone on board.
Authorities didn’t locate the wreckage until daybreak, KSAT reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. San Antonio firefighters dispatched 10 members of its Technical Rescue Team to assist, but they returned to San Antonio Sunday evening.
NTSB told local media it will release details about the crash on Monday.
