Mother claims daughter was assaulted by 3 boys during recess

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - A Petersburg mother claims her 7-year-old daughter was assaulted by three boys during recess Friday at an elementary school.
The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous in light of the situation, said she received a voicemail from the principal at Lakemont Elementary School around 4 p.m. Friday urging her to give the school a call.
“There is a matter I do need to discuss with you today,” said Principal Sheryl Doswell in the voicemail. “I do look forward to your call and need to speak with you immediately.”
When the mother called she found out about the situation involving her 7-year-old daughter.
“She was playing with her friend and (three) little boys ran to her and one of the boys started humping her from behind, the other boy was kissing her, and the other one was telling her to suck his private parts,” the mother said.
The Lakemont mother questions why she wasn’t notified directly after the situation happened.
“They had put my daughter through counseling all day,” she said. “This morning I found out the counselor had called my phone and I didn’t answer, so she just told my 7-year-old daughter to let me know when she got home what had happened. Being that my daughter was assaulted by three boys, that is something an adult should tell me.”
A spokeswoman for Petersburg Public Schools released the following statement:
“Lakemont Elementary acted immediately on Friday to investigate and discipline students. When students violate the school district’s standards of student conduct in this way, consequences can include suspension. Maintaining a safe environment is a top priority throughout Petersburg City Public Schools.”
The mother said she went to the school Monday morning to address the situation and also contacted Petersburg Police.
“My daughter gave a statement to the officer,” she said.
The Petersburg Police Department says a school resource officer was notified of the incident. On Monday, a detective met with and interviewed the family.
While the mother added she does not want to press charges due to the age of the boys involved, she’s hoping to alert other parents to the situation.
“I want (these boys) to know what they did was serious,” she said. “I want all kids and parents to be aware of what’s going on in the school so we can talk to the children.”
This is a developing story. NBC12′s Karina Bolster will have additional updates on 12News at 5 and 6.
