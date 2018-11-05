Missing Richmond woman may be in New Kent County

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police are looking for a missing 27-year-old woman who was last seen on Carlisle Avenue in Richmond.
Shanita Charmaine Coleman is described as being 5-foot-4 weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur trim, blue jeans and black boots.
Police said Coleman is in need of medication.
The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is part of the investigation because investigators saw a ping on Coleman’s cell phone in Quinton at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.