Missing Richmond woman may be in New Kent County

By NBC12 Newsroom | November 5, 2018 at 4:48 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 5:44 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police are looking for a missing 27-year-old woman who was last seen on Carlisle Avenue in Richmond.

Shanita Charmaine Coleman is described as being 5-foot-4 weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur trim, blue jeans and black boots.

Police said Coleman is in need of medication.

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is part of the investigation because investigators saw a ping on Coleman’s cell phone in Quinton at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Shanita Coleman was last seen in Richmond, but a ping from her cell phone showed up in Quinton. ((Source: New Kent County Sheriff's Office))

