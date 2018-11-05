How should Henrico Schools use their budget? Here is your chance to tell them

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - If you have any thoughts on how Henrico Schools should use their 2019-20 budget, you’ll have seven chances to let officials know.
Henrico Schools will hold two public hearings before the school board and five stakeholders' meetings which will be followed by public comment and questions.
Here are the input opportunities:
- Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico)
- Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. (Varina Area Library, 1875 New Market Road, Henrico)
- Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. (Tuckahoe Area Public Library, 1901 Starling Drive, Henrico)
- Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. (Twin Hickory Area Library, 5001 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen)
- Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. (Fairfield Area Library, 1001 N. Laburnum Ave., Henrico)
- Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. (Libbie Mill Branch Library, 2100 Libbie Lake East St., Henrico)
- Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico)
The Nov. 8 and Dec. 13 dates are the public hearings and will have no presentations. The other five dates will include stakeholder presentations before public comment opens up.
You can learn more about their previous budgets on Henrico Schools' website.
