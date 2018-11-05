Hopewell schools focus on safety after shootings across country

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - Since the events that left 17 people dead at a school in Parkland, Florida, Hopewell schools have added eight positions focused on safety, costing the district $200,000. The district now has four school resource officers and seven school safety officers.
“A school resource officer is a certified, trained law enforcement officer hired, supervised, and in our case, funded by the local law enforcement,” Superintendent Melody Hackney said.
While on the other side, school safety officers do not have to be members of law enforcement and are employed by the schools.
Currently, only school resource officers are armed, but that could be changing. The school board voted on Thursday to move forward with a proposal to arm the safety officers.
The schools will present in front of the Hopewell City Council later this month, asking for close to $200,000 more in funding for the expanded security.
