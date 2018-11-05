Gun engraved with Statue of Liberty found at Norfolk airport

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Smithfield woman was caught with a loaded handgun at Norfolk Regional Airport on Nov. 2.
This is the 18th firearm to be discovered at the airport this year, outpacing the 10 firearms discovered in 2017.
The firearm was a 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun with the Statue of Liberty engraved on the grip and loaded with six rounds of ammunition. It was discovered at a TSA security checkpoint in her carry-on luggage.
The woman was detained for questioning, but was not cited by police. However, she still faces potential federal penalties.
