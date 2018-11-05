GRTC, churches and other organizations offer free rides for voters

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Organizations across the area are providing free transportation for voters to the polls on election day.
“If you don’t feel like driving, first of all, you can leave the driving to us,” Radio Host Clovia Lawrence said.
Organizations across the Richmond area are stepping up and making sure everyone has a way to make sure their voices are heard.
“We are providing rides to the polls. Not only will we pick you up and take you, but we will wait and take you back home," Lawrence said.
Lawrence and the Poll Patrol partners with the Blue Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club to make sure everyone has a ride to vote. And no, you won’t be on motorcycles.
For about 10 years, the partnership has provided about 10 vans to personally escort you inside to cast your ballot.
“We are literally walking you into the polls. I love my seniors and walking them into the polls,” Lawrence said.
From vans to buses.
“All customers within the City of Richmond can ride a GRTC bus for free all day on Election Day, and this does include the new Pulse Rapid Transit service,” GRTC Spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said.
Commuters can ride the buses for free all day.
“There are 67 polling locations within the city and almost all of our routes get you to within a short walk of the polling location. We have about 410 bus stops that can get you within a quarter of a mile of a polling location," Rose Pace said.
Rose Pace said it’s the first time the company will provide free rides specifically for Election Day.
“GRTC is absorbing the cost of the lost fare revenue in the City of Richmond on Election Day. It will be a little over $23,000 we estimate,” Rose Pace said.
There are also other organizations providing a way for voters to get to their polling location.
“Whenever they call in, someone will be managing the phones and they will come. Last time, during the presidential elections, we took the buses out and we were busy all day long," Sixth Baptist Church Pastor Yvonne Jones Bibbs said.
Bibbs said her church will provide shuttle services as well, so there’s no excuse.
“If you don’t vote, then don’t complain. Don’t complain about a pothole or a president," Bibbs said.
Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides. Click here for more information.
If you need a ride to the polls, here are some numbers to call to help you out.
- Clovia Lawrence Poll Patrol Hotline: 804-501-0415
- Sixth Baptist Church: 804-729-1586
