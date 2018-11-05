Getting back in the game after a sports injury

Richmond-area athlete earns college scholarship after ACL surgery

Pediatric orthopedic surgeon Chad Aarons, M.D., and his colleagues at Tuckahoe Orthopedics embrace a team approach to the treatment plan for every patient, resulting in better outcomes for the athlete’s return to peak performance. (Albright, Kate)
November 5, 2018 at 6:32 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 6:32 PM

When talented student athletes suffer a sports injury, their dreams of a collegiate or pro career can get sidelined fast. But with expert help - like the the medical professionals at Tuckahoe Orthopedics - student athletes can get back in the game with renewed confidence.

One Richmond-area basketball player rebounded from surgeries on her knee and ACL, performed at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, and earned a scholarship to play in college.

Tuckahoe Orthopedics specializes in treating kids with sports injuries

