Forecast: Rainy Monday morning, Strong storms possible on Election Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Moderate to at times with scattered strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday, especially late in the afternoon and evening.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, especially in the morning, could be heavy at times. Morning lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms as a cold front arrives. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely to develop in the early afternoon. All of central VA is under a *slight* risk of severe storms per SPC. (2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale) HOWEVER MANY AREAS WILL LIKELY GET LITTLE OR NO RAIN. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high: 70°
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: Showers Likely
