Forecast: Rainy Monday morning, Strong storms possible on Election Day

TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms as a cold front arrives. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely to develop in the early afternoon. All of central VA is under a *slight* risk of severe storms per SPC. (2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale) HOWEVER MANY AREAS WILL LIKELY GET LITTLE OR NO RAIN. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)