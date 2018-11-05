Forecast: Rainy Monday morning, Strong storms possible on Election Day

First Alert Weather Day for Tomorrow

By Andrew Freiden | November 5, 2018 at 3:59 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 3:59 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Moderate to at times with scattered strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday, especially late in the afternoon and evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, especially in the morning, could be heavy at times. Morning lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms as a cold front arrives. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely to develop in the early afternoon. All of central VA is under a *slight* risk of severe storms per SPC. (2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale) HOWEVER MANY AREAS WILL LIKELY GET LITTLE OR NO RAIN. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high: 70°

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

