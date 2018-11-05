Digital Dialogue: Election Results

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Kaine-Stewart. Brat-Spanberger. Cockburn-Riggleman.
After polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, election results will start pouring in. And at 7 p.m., we’ll starting showing you those results from Central Virginia on both NBC12 and during a Digital Dialogue on Facebook Live and our Amazon and Roku channels.
Joining NBC12 anchor and political reporter Heather Sullivan throughout the evening on Tuesday are:
- Pete Snyder, political consultant with the Republican viewpoint
- Dr. Ravi Perry, VCU politics professor and NBC12 analyst
- Dr. Deirdre Condit, VCU dean and former politics professor, and an NBC12 analyst
- Chaz Nuttycombe, analyst for Decision Desk HQ with the Democratic viewpoint
NBC12 will provide election coverage throughout the day beginning at 4:30 a.m. on 12News Today.
