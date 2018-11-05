1 dead after Sunday morning shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Whitcomb Court.
The shooting happened around 2:49 a.m. at Whitcomb and Deforrest streets.
When officers arrived, they found an Aaron T. Brockington, 30, unresponsive in the roadway. Police said he had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.