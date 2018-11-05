Asian shares slide on worries over US-China relations

US-CHINA TRADE: Global markets rose Friday after President Donald Trump said that he talked to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about trade. Trump added that the discussions were "moving along nicely" ahead of a planned meeting at the Group of 20 summit later this month. Larry Kudlow, a top White House economic adviser, later said "there may be a little thaw going on here." The two countries have already imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of each other's exports and there are hints of more to come if relations do not improve. On Monday, Xi promised to reduce costs for importers and raise consumer spending power at a high-profile trade fair, without addressing an escalating dispute over Beijing's technology policy.