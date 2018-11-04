Victim identified in Louisa County plane crash

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) - On Sunday afternoon, Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a reported plane crash in Louisa County.
The experimental airplane took off from the Louisa County Airport and later crashed clearing on a private property located in the 400 block of Chalklevel Road.
The pilot of the small, private airplane, Timothy M. Henson, 70, of Palmyra, VA, did not survive the crash.
The FAA and NTSB have been notified.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
