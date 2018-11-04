Police ID driver killed in head-on collision in Powhatan

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) - One driver was killed after two vehicles collided in Powhatan County on Saturday night.
Virginia State Police said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Dorset Road when a 1996 Buick LeSabre was traveling north and crossed the center line and struck a 2010 Toyota Sienna head one.
The driver of the Buick - Shantel T. Gerald, 40, of Petersburg - was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. A 34-year-old male passenger, who was also not wearing a seat belt, was transported from the scene for treatment of serious injuries.
The driver of the Toyota - a 33-year-old man from Amelia Courthouse - was transported to the hospital for serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
Police are still investigating the crash.
