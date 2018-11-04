No answers for family’s questions about Civil War unknowns

The 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as the Old Guard, casket teams stretch the American flag over the casket containing the remains of one of two unknown Civil War Union soldiers to their grave at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.,Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. The soldiers were discovered at Manassas National Battlefield and will be buried in Section 81. Arlington National Cemetery opened the new section of gravesites with the burial. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) (Cliff Owen)