No answers for family’s questions about Civil War unknowns
The 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as the Old Guard, casket teams stretch the American flag over the casket containing the remains of one of two unknown Civil War Union soldiers to their grave at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.,Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. The soldiers were discovered at Manassas National Battlefield and will be buried in Section 81. Arlington National Cemetery opened the new section of gravesites with the burial. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) (Cliff Owen)
By MATTHEW BARAKAT | November 4, 2018 at 3:35 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 3:36 PM

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Army is being criticized for deciding to rebury the remains of two recently discovered Civil War soldiers without conducting DNA testing.

The two were recently discovered by accident in what turned out to be a surgeon’s pit at Manassas National Battlefield.

Army officials rejected several families' requests for DNA testing that might have allowed the two to be identified before reburying them as unknown soldiers. The ceremony last month at Arlington National Cemetery was attended by dignitaries including the Secretary of the Army.

Paul Davis of Fort Myers, Florida, said the decision shows a disregard to families that might have learned answers about their ancestors. He says circumstances of the soldiers' deaths suggest one may have been his great-great uncle, killed at the Second Battle of Bull Run.

