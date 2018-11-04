Meet the candidates: McEachin, McAdams, Wells battle for 4th District seat

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - When voters in the 4th District head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6, they’ll have three names on the ballot: Democratic incumbent Donald McEachin, Republican Ryan McAdams and Libertarian Pete Wells.
The 4th Congressional District now includes: Charles City, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Emporia, Greensville, Hopewell, Petersburg, Prince George, Richmond, Southampton, Surry, and Sussex, as well as parts of Chesapeake, Chesterfield, Henrico and Suffolk.
McEachin was elected to the seat in 2016 and is now seeking re-election.
He’s the son of an Army veteran and says he’ll “fight to provide more of the resources that help veterans to succeed and prosper in civilian life, including educational funding, job placement programs, and adequate mental health services.”
A hot topic of this year’s mid-term elections has been healthcare. McEachin says he’ll “push for targeted reforms that improve and strengthen the Affordable Care Act, including measures to lower costs for working families.”
McAdams lives in Charles City County and is a pastor a Agape Mission Church in Williamsburg.
He’s believes in having strict borders when it comes to immigration and when it comes to the military believes “we will be much stronger as a nation if we have a powerful and well-funded military that is guided by a clear set of priorities that will guide us to wisely assess all future military interventions.”
When it comes to healthcare McAdams says, “Congress should repeal and defund the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a sensible free-market solution that makes quality healthcare accessible and affordable to the masses.”
Wells is from Richmond and a United States Navy veteran.
Looking at immigration, Wells says, " To eliminate concerns about Illegal immigration, just increase the numbers of people who can legally immigrate and simplify the procedure. The current caps on all visas are way too low."
He also believes in a strong focus on America’s veterans and wants to see the budget cut back “As a veteran I’ve seen first hand how wasteful our military can be. I believe by scaling back our Op Tempo we can keep our current troop levels and still deeply cut military spending.”
