Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

(WWBT) - Well, we hope you all had a fun and happy Halloween this past week! We loved seeing all of the creative costumes everyone did. Now that we’re into November, it’s time for Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving!
Like we said, we saw some awesome Halloween costumes this year, so you can check them out here! You can’t look at these and not smile!
Prince George native Jackie Bradley, Jr. is now a World Series Champion after the Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5. How cool is that?! Congrats, Jackie!!!
The Richmond Animal Care and Control opened up early today to help seven potbellied pigs find their new forever home! And we must say, they are quite cute!!!
Richmond could be looking different in the near future since Mayor Stoney announced his proposed billion-dollar reinvention of downtown. The development would include a new arena to replace the Coliseum, hotel, apartments with low income units, GRTC transfer station, rehabilitated Blues Armory, restaurants and stores, road improvements and thousands of jobs.
Election Day is almost here and GRTC is going to help you get to the polls for FREE. Who doesn’t enjoy not paying for gas and not having to deal with traffic?
There’s an overwhelming show of support for a Richmond hair instructor and stylist battling pancreatic cancer. Tashima Armstrong has taught for years and now many of the students she taught are rallying around her to help her get through this.
What a gorgeous view of North Fork Moormans River in the Shenandoah National Park by Edwin Betts!
It looks like we’ll be seeing some rain to start off the week with a First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday, but then it’s looking a bit brighter afterwards.
“Set your goals high, and don’t stop till you get there.” -Bo Jackson
Have a wonderful week!
