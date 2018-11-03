Uber driver reacts to arrest of man accused of robbing him

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Uber driver severely beaten in Richmond while headed to pick up a ride is reacting to a break in the case.
Richmond Police arrested 26-year-old Ronald Young five days after the brutal attack that was caught on camera. NBC12 was the first to show you that video.
Bradley Johnson says he had faith in the system to put the right person behind bars. Yet, Friday’s arrest doesn’t erase the pain he’s still feeling.
It was a dance party in the middle of the roadway around 2 a.m. Sunday on Allison and Grace streets in The Fan.
"They were partying. They were having a good time. I don’t agree with them being in the middle [of the] street and blocking traffic. If they’re across the street, that’s one thing but parking your car in the street and all, I don’t agree with that,” Johnson recalls.
The 59-year-old was trying to drive through the crowd to pick up his Uber ride when things took a violent turn.
"When I tried to call police, 911, he grabbed my phone. I tried to go outside the van to get my phone back and I was assaulted,” he said.
Johnson’s phone was stolen. He wasn’t able to complete the ride. He had to be rushed to the hospital instead.
A sprained wrist, battered eye and aches and pains persist. On the very day he left the doctor, police announced an arrest in the case.
26-year-old Ronald Young is charged with robbery. More charges could be coming.
"I tend not to stay angry very long,” Johnson said calmly.
“Are you angry at him?” NBC12 asked.
“No. I don’t understand what happened, or why. Why I wasn’t able to make a right hand turn and go down the street... But I’m not angry at him,” he responded.
Johnson says he trusts justice will be served.
"I always think people when they do wrong should be held accountable…I think that’s the only way a society is held together if there’s accountability for what you do good and what you don’t do good,” he said.
Johnson hasn’t been able to return to work yet due to his injuries, but he’s hoping to get back soon.
The suspect is due in court Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.