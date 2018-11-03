Music teacher arrested after punching student during class

MAYWOOD, CA (KCAL/CNN) - A music teacher was arrested Friday after he was involved in a fight with a student.
Video shows the teacher identified as Marston Riley, punching the student and the two go at each other in band class.
The incident occurred at Maywood Academy High School.
Some of the students recorded the scene with their cellphones.
The beating was nonstop with Riley wailing on the student even using an object - maybe a phone - to pummel the child to the ground.
Students and an adult tried pulling the student away but Riley was relentless.
“I was scared for the kid and probably for the teacher too,” said one student who was in the room.
Students said the fight began when Riley told the student he was not wearing the proper school uniform. The student responded with a tirade of racist profanity.
"It was just like back and forth, back and forth and that's when everything happened," said a student.
At Riley’s Orange County home Friday, his wife said she had not spoken with her husband.
"I don't know anything, I don't know what happened," she said.
The fallout from the video is just beginning and parents are furious.
“I’m shocked. Why did it have to escalate to this point?” said one parent. “I think something needs to be done. That’s way out of hand.”
The Los Angeles Unified School District says the issue is a personnel matter and did not release a statement.
Multiple parents and students said Riley had another major incident involving another student in a prior year.
