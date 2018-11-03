First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NBC12 has the FIRST ALERT on another round of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms which may impact central Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.
The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center shows a 15% risk for severe thunderstorms across a large portion of the southeastern U.S. on Tuesday.
It appears most likely that storms will arrive late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.
However, the timing and location of the severe weather threat will likely change as we get new information from weather forecast models.
The biggest threat with any storms on Tuesday appears to be strong wind gusts, along with brief heavy downpours.
