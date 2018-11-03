Community turns out to support fallen firefighter’s family

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The sound of grease filled the air in Hanover, as dozens of cars lined up for a fundraiser supporting the family of Lt. Brad Clark.
“I mean they are all heroes who in their right mind runs into a burning building. I would be one of those people running away but I hope they would be around if I was trapped in the building,” Greg Sullivan said.
Greg Sullivan came from Fredericksburg to help cook.
From fish to barbecue, the $10 plates will help support Lt Brad Clark’s family.
Clark was killed on I-295 during Tropical Storm Michael, back on Oct. 11.
The money goes to the Hanover Crew Foundation, which helps first responders and their families.
“Times like this bring the community together. It sounds cheesy but you wish it was like this 365 but unfortunately, it takes events like this to bring people together," Sullivan said.
“Through this, I have never felt so loved before,” Lt. Clark’s daughter, Olivia Robinson, said.
Lt Clark’s family was at the event.
His daughter says the support is overwhelming.
“I say thank you. I can’t say thank you enough. From the bottom of my heart, I love everyone in this community,” Robinson said.
Robinson says her father’s legacy lives on.
“The life he led was so influential and inspirational and positive. Now that he is gone, many people can live out his legacy and become the man, the husband, the father and firefighter he was,” Robinson said.
As support continues to pour in, she wants everyone to hug their loved one a little tighter.
“If you have any of your loved ones that put their lives on the line daily, say you love them constantly because you never know," Robinson said.
