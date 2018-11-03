Chesterfield police search for missing man last seen at work

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at by a co-worker on Friday.
Officers said Clifford Hardy, 40, is intellectually disabled and was last seen at his work in the 6800 block of Lucy Corr Boulevard around 7 p.m.
Hardy is described as a black man, about 6-foot-tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan pants and a black t-shirt with long white sleeves underneath.
Anyone with information on Hardy is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
