Baby giraffe dies at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Zoo is mourning the loss of a 2-week-old giraffe calf, Baby G, who died after developing serious complications.
Zoo personnel had been treating the giraffe since Wednesday, after they noticed an abrupt change in Baby G’s appetite and behavior.
Blood testing showed concerning changes and a serious infection. Zoo officials posted on Facebook that giraffe calves, like theirs, who do not nurse from its mother within 24 hours have a more fragile immune system and are more susceptible to developing complications.
Baby G was given antibiotics, fluids and plasma transfusions to help boost his immune system. Despite the team’s best efforts and medical care, Baby G died early Saturday morning.
The calf had 24-hour care during the few weeks of his life, including the last few days.
Zoo officials said the calf’s mother, Noelle, and their two other giraffes are adjusting to the changes and are doing well.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.