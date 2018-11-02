Armed suspect takes money from child in Northport, AL

NORTHPORT, AL (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department wants your help to get a robber who took cash from a child.
The robbery took place at Tienda Quetzal on Lurleen Wallace Blvd. on Tuesday night about 8:30 p.m.
The gunman pulled his shirt over his face to cover up. He ordered the cashier to give him cash out of the register draw then took money being held by a child.
“There was also a young child in the business at this time that had some money in his hands. He ordered over to give him that money. He took the money and fled the store,” Asst. Police Chief Keith Carpenter said
The robber continued to point the handgun, threatening the child and everyone at the store. Carpenter said the department wants any sort of information to help identify the gunman.
“A child being involved with something like that to where someone is holding a gun on them. I think its a very sad situation. We hate it for anyone, especially a small children,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter said they don’t have any information connecting the robber to other possible crimes.
“Luckily, in this case, no one was injured, but anybody willing to take a gun to rob a store and a business with small child and a woman there the next time it may not turn out so lucky and somebody could get injured.” Carpenter said.
Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect can contact the Northport Police Department at 205-339-660 or the Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.
