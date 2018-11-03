Are you a pig lover? 7 are looking for their forever homes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Calling all pig lovers!
There are seven potbellied pigs at Richmond Animal Care and Control looking for their forever homes.
RACC will open early at 11 a.m. on Sunday in an effort to find all of seven a good home.
There are six female pigs and 1 neutered male pig, all varying ages.
RACC posted on Facebook that they would prefer experienced pig owners that understand the commitment of taking one on.
If you arrive early to secure a spot, RACC will seat potential adopters in the conference room and ask for you to look for the signs.
Adoption fees for these little piggies will be waived.
Officials also want to send a friendly-reminder that City of Richmond residents are not allowed to have pigs.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.