Woman lying in road struck, killed in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A woman who was lying in a roadway Thursday night died after she was struck by a vehicle.
Virginia State Police troopers were called to the scene around 8 p.m. in the 13000 block of Fredericksburg Turnpike/Route 2.
The driver of the vehicle who hit the woman stayed on the scene. Two other motorists stopped to render aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman has not yet been identified.
No charges have been filed.
