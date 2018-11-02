Virginia vague on child safety restraints in ride-sharing vehicles

By Brian Tynes | November 2, 2018 at 8:01 AM EST - Updated November 2 at 8:01 AM

(WWBT) - Virginia Tech was part of a study regarding child seats in ride-sharing vehicle such as Uber of Lyft and found that most states exempt for-hire vehicles from safety restraints.

Virginia is one of 34 states with safety exemptions, but whether the law extends to private vehicles in ride-share programs is unclear.

Currently only one state – Georgia – makes a distinction in its law and the drive of the vehicle is required to provide a proper child safety seat, if one is needed.

The research is a partnership between the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute and the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

Parents are allowed to provide their own safety seat, but the bulkiness and installation procedures for those seats can make them unwieldly and non-viable for vacationers, the study reports.

The study created a website to serve as a resource for understanding child safety laws.

More than a third of parents surveyed in the study said they have used ride-sharing services with their children and about half said they did not provide a child safety seat. Three-fourths of drivers surveyed said they had transported young children, but only half could recall a safety seat being used.

