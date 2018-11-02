TIF for tat: how Stoney’s billion-dollar development plan will be paid off

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The buzz continues to grow over Mayor Stoney's proposed billion-dollar reinvention of downtown Richmond. The development would include a new arena to replace the Coliseum, hotel, apartments with low income units, GRTC transfer station, rehabilitated Blues Armory, restaurants and stores, road improvements, and thousands of jobs.
Stoney says future tax dollars primarily generated from the new development will pay for the city owned assets in the project, totaling $350 million. The city owned assets would be the new arena, Blues Armory restoration and road improvements (particularly Leigh Street). Over 30 years, that cost could balloon to $620 million, factoring in interest.
In essence, the project is expected to pay for itself, since consultants anticipate it will generate $1.7 billion in additional tax revenue, over the 30 year period. Stoney says the additional tax revenue would be used for school construction and other city needs.
The city is drawing a boundary around the proposed development called a “tax increment finance district” or TIF. At the start of the project, the amount of real estate taxes currently generated in the TIF would be calculated. That amount would continue to go directly into city coffers every year, despite the development. Any additional tax dollars in the TIF beyond that amount, would go to paying back the project.
The 1.5 percent meals tax set aside for school construction will also continue to go toward schools, even if its derived from the TIF.
The mayor says there's no financial risk to the city, as private investors are putting up the $1.4 billion for the project. City officials say if the development fails to attract people opening their wallets, then the city would not be on the hook to repay the bonds.
"I think it would be great. It would be great for the economy,” said Annette Miller, who frequently visits the city after moving to Chester years ago.
However, naysayers argue that the TIF area would grow and bring heightened tax revenue, even without the project. They say the tax money generated in the TIF being used to pay back the project, could otherwise be diverted directly to city coffers.
