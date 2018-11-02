3 Things to Know for Nov. 2: Beach house raffle; series of shootings; bar investigated

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you have plans for tonight, be sure to check the forecast because storms are expected across the state. Otherwise, the weekend should be pretty nice.
A firefighter who was on scene when others were injured and Lt. Brad Clark was killed is using his beach house as a way to help the families of those victims. For $25, you can enter a raffle to win a week-long vacation in the Outer Banks.
Following an assault in the middle of an intersection, a Richmond bar that has been the subject of several complaints is under investigation by Virginia ABC officials.
Here are some other stories that may be of interest:
You may be surprised at the warmth we get today, but it won’t be here long.
Friday, Nov. 2 – National Deviled Egg Day
Starbucks holiday cups are back starting today!
RACC is out of space again, and is offering reduced adoption fees.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.