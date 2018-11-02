3 Things to Know for Nov. 2: Beach house raffle; series of shootings; bar investigated

Geyser belches up decades-old garbage
By Brian Tynes | November 2, 2018 at 6:03 AM EST - Updated November 2 at 6:14 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you have plans for tonight, be sure to check the forecast because storms are expected across the state. Otherwise, the weekend should be pretty nice.

Three shootings

Since Thursday evening, there have been three shootings with victims sustaining life-threatening injuries, including one involving a juvenile.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. ((Source: NBC12))

Good cause

A firefighter who was on scene when others were injured and Lt. Brad Clark was killed is using his beach house as a way to help the families of those victims. For $25, you can enter a raffle to win a week-long vacation in the Outer Banks.

Hanover firefighter raffles off OBX vacation to raise money

Bar under investigation

Following an assault in the middle of an intersection, a Richmond bar that has been the subject of several complaints is under investigation by Virginia ABC officials.

Richmond police are looking for these two suspects in an assault on a Uber driver in the Fan District. ((Source: Richmond Police Department))

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Weather

You may be surprised at the warmth we get today, but it won’t be here long.

Storms to move through Friday night

What day is it?

Friday, Nov. 2 – National Deviled Egg Day

What’s Trending

Starbucks holiday cups are back starting today!

Starbucks holiday cups return

Adoptable Animal

RACC is out of space again, and is offering reduced adoption fees.

RACC Officers have been working hard saving lives, removing animals from unsafe situations and unfit owners. We have...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Thursday, November 1, 2018

