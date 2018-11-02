Suspected scammer confronted after Chesterfield company noticed fake ad on CraigsList

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The ad posted on CraigsList shows a South Richmond home with cable, Wifi and all utilities included for $700. Too good to be true.
"We’ve reported it for the past 2 to 3 weeks to CraigList and they’ll take it down and the guy would put it right back up,” said property manager LeQuan Hylton.
The home is actually $1150 a month. The CraigsList post is fake. Hylton found out about it when a woman told him she fell for the ad.
“She paid him $50 then he told her she was approved and that she could send him the deposit. That’s what gave her the red flag because she really wanted to see the property and he said ‘you can’t see the property until you give me the deposit’,” Hylton said.
Since then, Hylton’s company has been communicating with the suspected scammer by email, posing as a renter.
"We got this long email saying he was located in Las Vegas and that his wife and him were not in town but I could drive by the house several times and peak through the window,” said Kofi Adih.
Again, the bogus homeowner wanted cash.
Until now, neither have told him they are the property managers.
Adih gave the fraud a call as NBC12’s cameras were rolling.
"Please state your name after the tone and Google Voice will try to connect you,” the phone greeting stated.
A man with a foreign accent answered, asking for an application fee - payable by Bitcoin, Western Union or an Amazon gift card.
“How do I get that to you sir?" Adih asked.
Here’s what he said.
“I think Amazon gift card will be easier for you because you just go to the store, the Walmart store or any store near you to get an Amazon gift card. Just take a picture with the pin on it.”
That’s when NBC12 asked questions.
The man on the other line stuck with his story, claiming he was doing nothing wrong.
"What is your name so I can check real estate records to see if you are the owner sir?” NBC12 asked.
He didn’t like the questioning.
"The problem is you’re trying to take people’s money when you don’t own the property. Is there anything you want to say to the public about what you’re doing?” NBC12 continued.
But the fraud hung up. End of conversation.
"It’s really heartless in my mind that somebody would take advantage of people that are trying to find quality, affordable housing,” Hylton said.
NBC12 is awaiting a response from CragisList about this.
In the meantime, real estate experts say never give money to a company for a home if you aren’t being given the opportunity to take a physical walk-thru of the property.
Also, perform a search into the person claiming to be the owner or property manager to determine if he or she is legitimate and try to meet with that person face to face.
Additionally, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
