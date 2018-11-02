Stoney touts downtown development deal as largest economic development project in city history; City Council has lots of questions

Chelsea Higgs-Wise, a community facilitator with Wise Innovation LLC, believes the project sounds appealing, but hopes the logistics of getting minority workers and businesses involved, will actually come to fruition. Higgs-Wise said that previous city projects promising jobs for minorities didn’t always produce the desired numbers of people attaining work. Getting residents in poverty-stricken areas training was a hurdle, with many of those residents having to work other jobs during the training hours.