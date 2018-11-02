Stoney touts downtown development deal as largest economic development project in city history; City Council has lots of questions

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The $1.4 billion deal with developer NH District Corp would bring a new coliseum, hotel, apartments, GRTC transfer station, renovated Blues Armory and other upgrades- along with an anticipated 21,000 jobs.
However, before the old Coliseum gets torn down or any new buildings go up, the Richmond City Council must approve the deal. Council members say they already have a lot of questions.
"Simply put, this is a game changer,” said Stoney during a Thursday press conference laying out the proposal to reinvent the downtown area, north of Broad Street. Stoney said 9,000 of the expected 21,000 jobs created by the development would permanent.
"This project will offer economic opportunity to thousands of men and women who just need a hand up and not a hand out,” he said.
$300 million in contracts would go to minority-owned businesses, including training for workers. Stoney noted Richmond’s Gilpin Court housing project, which is in walking distance from the site.
Chelsea Higgs-Wise, a community facilitator with Wise Innovation LLC, believes the project sounds appealing, but hopes the logistics of getting minority workers and businesses involved, will actually come to fruition. Higgs-Wise said that previous city projects promising jobs for minorities didn’t always produce the desired numbers of people attaining work. Getting residents in poverty-stricken areas training was a hurdle, with many of those residents having to work other jobs during the training hours.
"People are not able to maintain the training. They’re not necessarily getting paid during training and people needs jobs to survive,” said Higgs-Wise. “Are we going to invest to make sure that they are uplifted and given those skills to be able to participate in this project?”
The development plan would build a new, state-of-the-art arena to replace the aging coliseum. The future arena would be the biggest in the state.
"This asset will allow us to compete not just with Charlottesville and Norfolk, but with the Charlottes and Nashvilles for major events and revenues that they bring,” said Stoney.
A new 500-room hotel would be constructed near the Richmond Convention Center, allowing visitors lodging in walking distance of the venue. An apartment building with 680 low income units would neighbor the Coliseum and Convention Center.
"I think this is fabulous,” said Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, who presides over the district. “I’m very appreciative of the fact that we will have the affordable housing built into this development.”
The project also includes rehabilitating the historic Blues Armory, allowing for stores, restaurants and event space. A brand new GRTC bus station would also be constructed, along with road improvements in the area, particularly Leigh Street.
Stoney says no existing tax dollars will be used to fund the project. Private investors will put up all the money.
However, some future tax dollars generated from the project and the surrounding area, called a tax increment finance district, will pay back investors, solely for the city-owned assets (arena, Blues Armory and road work upgrades). That totals $240 million, plus interest.
Stoney said after the arena, armory and roadwork are paid off, the city pockets all the newly generated tax revenue spawning from the development. That amount is projected to be $1.7 billion over the next 30 years, according to independent consultant groups hired by the city to review the plan.
"I think we need to be cautious moving forward,” said Councilwoman Kristen Larson. Larson echoed concerns expressed by multiple city council members to NBC12, fearing that too much tax money will go toward paying off the city-owned assets of the project, too quickly.
"This is a huge area where we likely would have seen some development anyway,” said Larson, questioning how much tax revenue would be generated anyway, if no deal was struck.
Stoney says the city would never see that much additional tax revenue without this development.
"If we do nothing, we do not create over 20,000 jobs. If we do nothing, we will not build nearly 700 affordable housing homes. If we do nothing, we will not generate a billion dollars in revenue that can be used to make critical investments in our neighborhoods, our schools, our streets and our services,” said the mayor.
Stoney is planning to submit a finalized plan to the city council for their review and a vote, within the coming weeks.
